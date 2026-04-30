Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Provides Update On New Litigation Against Dana White

Mark Hunt provided an update on new litigation having previously failed in suing Dana White, Brock Lesnar, and UFC in the years since his fight with Lesnar in 2016.

Lesnar returned at UFC 200 for a one-off fight with Hunt while still signed to WWE, beating him before the decision was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for performance enhancers. Hunt has since 2017 tried to sue UFC, White, and Lesnar alleging racketeering, fraud and breach of contract amongst a litany of claims.

The litigation has been shot down multiple times in different courts, most recently in the Ninth Circuit of Appeals last year. But Hunt has since indicated an intent to continue his pursuit, providing an update on social media about a new lawsuit he is filing – as he alluded to while addressing his recent domestic violence arrest.

"We nearly there omg. How excting @amaorifantail. The HUNT precedent cometh, we changing all contact sports EQUALITY is what I have been after for nearly a decade and the false narrative put on me by Dana White, every time someone says I have CTE it's damages IIED revictimizing over and over again," Hunt wrote via X.

We nearly there omg 😧 how exciting @amaorifantail ❤️the HUNT precedent cometh we changing all contact sports EQUALITY is what I have been after for nearly a decade and the false narrative put on me by @danawhite every time someone says I have CTE it's damages IIED revictimising... pic.twitter.com/nMPUn5B0KY — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) April 28, 2026

Hunt indicated he was working on a new lawsuit while addressing his arrest earlier this month.

"We got into a heated argument over a filing in a lawsuit that we're doing," Hunt said of incident that led to his arrest. In court, it was alleged that Hunt had sent a text message saying he would "murder you in the end anyway," but he was released on conditions including an apprehended violence order.