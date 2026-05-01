Broken Matt Hardy Returns To Confront The Righteous On TNA Impact

Four weeks ago, The Righteous made it clear that they wanted The Hardy Boys' to unbury their "broken" selves. In tonight's "Thursday Night iMPACT" opener, their wish was finally granted.

Following Dutch's victory over Matt Hardy last week, Jeff Hardy took on Vincent, the other half of The Righteous, in singles competition. At one point, Vincent drove Jeff into the mat, then ascended to the top turnbuckle with the intention of descending with a high-flying move. Before he could deliver it, though, the lights flickered off and on, revealing Matt Hardy back in his "Broken" form. Sporting his long coat and frizzy hair, Matt then greeted Vincent with his signature "delete" gestures.

After a second light flicker, Vincent appeared on the mat lying down, while Jeff stood atop the turnbuckle in position for a Swanton Bomb. With it, Jeff picked up the singles win over Vincent. Still, both Vincent and Dutch exited the area with smiles, evidently satisfied with the return of "Broken" Matt.

As of now, it is unclear if Matt's revival of his "Broken" character will also bring about that of Jeff's alter ego, known as Brother Nero. Under them, Matt and Jeff often performed in cinematic matches, such as The Final Deletion in 2016, and vignettes.

Earlier this month, Matt and Jeff dropped the TNA World Tag Team Championships to Brian Myers and Bear Bronson of the System at TNA Rebellion. Prior to that, they successfully defended them against The Righteous in a Tables Match on "iMPACT."