UFC Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Betting Company In Georgia

UFC has announced a new multi-year partnership with Georgian betting company Adjarabet.

Following up on the landmark agreement between UFC and prediction market platform Polymarket to be its exclusive prediction market partner, the company has inked yet another international deal with Adjarabet, the number one betting platform in the country of Georgia.

"UFC is excited to welcome Adjarabet to our roster of partners," TKO's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, Nicholas Smith, is quoted as saying. "This relationship with Adjarabet is about elevating the fan experience by working together to create more excitement, more interaction, and more ways for fans to connect with UFC. We look forward to building on the incredible passion for MMA that exists across Georgia."

As part of the deal Georgian nationals, including former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili, Giga Chikadze and Roman Dolidze, will serve as brand ambassadors.

Nino Gujabidze, PR Director Adjarabet, is also quoted: "As a steadfast supporter of Georgian sport, we are especially proud to reach this milestone at a time when our ambassadors are making history on the global stage. Years ago, we were one of the first to champion UFC for the Georgian audience – one of the first to believe that this sport would find its true home in Georgia."

The announcement states that Adjarabet will collaborate with UFC on social media content that "includes co-branded content and other features to create fan engagement opportunities tied directly to the action."