Jerry Lawler Got 'Shoved' Into WWE Commentary Role

Jerry "The King" Lawler and "Good Ol' JR" Jim Ross were the voices of "Raw is War" back in the Attitude Era, as the then-WWF and WCW went head-to-head in the infamous "Monday Night Wars." Lawler would start his commentary gig, and by 1998, rarely wrestled in the company, but his voice was part of the soundtrack to the historic era. On an episode of "Notsam Wrestling," Lawler explained that he was never meant to be on the call, but one aspect of the "Monday Night Wars" landed him there.

"[Commentary] was never something that I really wanted to do," Lawler explained. "I got shoved into that. I was brought into WWE to wrestle... We were getting ready to do 'Raw' and it was at the time when people back then, hand shakes were contracts. No real signed contracts or anything. So, we were doing 'Raw' and the other guys were doing their show, doing an hour before us, and so, I'll never forget, Vince was walking around saying, 'Where's 'Macho Man' [Randy Savage]?” Vince McMahon and 'Macho Man' was doing the commentary and he said, 'Where's the 'Macho Man,' I've got to tell him what we've [got on] the show today.' Somebody said, 'Uh, Vince? Turn on your TV.' He put it on, and there was 'Macho Man' on the other channel."

Savage left WWF for WCW in 1994, because he didn't want to transition to a full-time commentary role. Lawler said he believes he had a big, emotional response about the departure, but McMahon no-sold it.

"[Vince] says, 'King? Could you do the commentary with me tonight and I'll have a regular guy next week?' That was it," Lawler said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.