Nick Khan Signs New Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Remain WWE President Through 2030

WWE President Nick Khan has signed a four-year deal to remain with the company.

TKO filed its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday and, as part of the SEC filing, confirmed it had entered a new agreement with Khan to continue in his role until 2030 – effective May 4.

Per the terms of his new deal, Khan will receive a base salary of $2 million for this year ending December 31, increasing to $3 million annually from the period of January 1, 2027 until the end of this term. Khan will also be eligible for an annual bonus measured at 150% of his base salary for 2026 and 200% for the remaining years.

Khan is also be entitled to receive an equity award of $11 million worth of restricted stock units upon signing, as well as annually with a target amount equal to $7.5 million for 2026 and $8.5 million every year following. And there is a "Special Award Incentive" one-time award of $5 million.

Under the deal, Khan is subject to non-disclosure, non-compete, and non-solicitation agreements; in the event of his dismissal/departure, he will be prohibited from working for a similar company rendering the same services as WWE for 24 months.

At the end of this new deal Khan will have spent almost 10 years with the promotion, having first joined under Vince McMahon in August 2020. He was initially appointed President, becoming Co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon upon Vince's resignation in July 2022, and then sole CEO upon his return to the company in January 2023. He was re-appointed President following the TKO merger in 2024.