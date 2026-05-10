Chavo Guerrero Looks Back On Legacy Of His Uncle Eddie

Together with his late uncle Eddie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero made a name for himself in front of the WWE audience, going on to win championship gold together multiple times as Los Guerreros. However, that run was only one chapter of Eddie's legendary career, and in an appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Chavo looked back at everything his uncle achieved.

"We just kind of took for granted how good he was, and others at that time – how good they were. It was just expected," Chavo opined. He then recalled once catching a Ring Of Honor show being shown in a bar, with Eddie wrestling Super Crazy. "I watched it and I was like, 'Oh my God. He was so smooth and so good!' Light years above, beyond, ahead of everybody there. He was so much better."

Chavo then noted how it's been over twenty years since Eddie passed, yet he's still reminded about his late uncle every single day through social media posts, comments, or someone just bringing him up in conversation. It doesn't bother him, though. "It's good, man," he reminisced. "It's good memories, you know? I miss him. It's just like he's still with me."

Chris Jericho then weighed in, noting how he believes there's a legitimate argument that Eddie could be the undisputed greatest wrestler of all time. "I think the only thing that stops that is it was a really short period of time," Jericho noted, pointing out how his main event WWE run was only around two years and he's been gone for two decades, but many in the industry still pay homage to him all the time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.