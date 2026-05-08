WWE Media Rights Contracts From 2019 To 2024 Made Public Via Shareholder Lawsuit

WWE's previous media rights deal for both "WWE Raw," with NBCUniversal, and "WWE SmackDown," with Fox, were made public during the ongoing shareholder lawsuit against the company, set to go to trial in June. On Wednesday, Wrestlenomics reported more about the deals, including screenshots of the contracts, both of which are dated between 2019 and 2024, providing a rare look into one of WWE's biggest revenue-drivers.

According to the outlet, both contracts confirm previous reports as to what WWE was paid for both shows. Over five years, WWE received $1.325 billion for "Raw" and $1.025 billion for "SmackDown." WWE retained final say on creative for both shows, though the company couldn't change the basic format of the red or blue brand. The example Wrestlenomics gave was like changing a show into a highlight reel.

The contracts also confirm that the company had exclusive rights with its broadcast partners, preventing them from airing other wrestling shows during the duration of the deal. However, for Fox, things like amateur wrestling or other combat sports like UFC or Glory Kickboxing did not apply. For NBCU, the ability for the network to broadcast lucha libre, produced from outside the United States, on its Spanish language channel was also possible.

In the Fox agreement, WWE was not allowed to disparage any of the network's other partners, like the NFL or NASCAR, during "SmackDown." Fox agreed to promote "SmackDown" during its other sports broadcasts, most notably, during its NFL games. The promotion agreement allotted for $125 million over the course of the five years, outside of the media rights payment.