Breaking Down The Belts: Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley became the WWE Women's Champion once again when she beat Jade Cargill for the title at WrestleMania 42, marking her fourth-reign as top champion on the main roster. Ripley is breathing that rare air now, although realistically she has been for quite some time, and that has fed into her ongoing dynamic with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in recent weeks.

With her title win over the champion of "WWE SmackDown," Ripley departed "WWE Raw" for the blue brand of Friday nights with one last win alongside IYO SKY. When she arrived, she was confronted by fellow new arrivals Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid – Fatal Influence – who are also in a conflict with Bliss and Flair.

So, for the foreseeable future, Ripley is tied up in that plot — one layered with previous WrestleMania title feuds between Ripley and Flair, the latter not very trusting of the former while always on the prowl for further gold herself. But she's also tied up in the chase of the new star, Jayne, in an attempt to establish herself, the Women's Tag Team Championship pursuit that will presumably come from Henley and Reid's battles with Bliss and Flair, and whatever the dynamic between Bliss and Flair will be when all is said and done.

However, there doesn't seem to be an immediate plan for the belt that Ripley holds. Barring a surprise Jayne win if and when they do have a title match at some stage, there is no clear option for who will take the baton after Ripley has carried it through this stretch. With that comes an opportunity to explore what could be through the lens of what likely will and what really should happen in the future. So let's break it down.