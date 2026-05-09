President Donald Trump Hosts UFC Fighters To Oval Office Ahead Of Freedom 250

Of all the major UFC events that are taking place in 2026, none of them are as big as UFC Freedom 250. The event will take place on The White House lawn on June 14, with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, getting a front row seat to the entire event. Like every UFC event, the main fighters on the card have been promoting the event, and one of their stops was none other than The Oval Office itself.

Gearing up for battle on the South Lawn. 👊🇺🇸 President Trump meets with Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane in the Oval Office ahead of their fights at UFC Freedom 250 in June. pic.twitter.com/DsPcYiGM1o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2026

Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Cyril Gane, the four men who will be fighting over UFC gold on June 14 were invited to The White House by President Trump to promote the event, with the UFC making a custom American belt to commemorate the occasion. Trump spoke with the Associated Press to promote the event, stating that it will be a once in a lifetime event that will never be seen again. "We're having a big fight, it's never going to happen again, never happened before, and it's all of the best four fighters standing right behind me [who are] all champions."

Gaethje also spoke as the only American fighter involved in the two title fights at the event, thanking Trump for his involvement in the UFC becoming the success it is today. For as controversial as Trump is as a public figure, he is very important to the history of the UFC as he allowed the company to host it's earliest events after Zuffa bought the company in 2001 in the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

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