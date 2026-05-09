Khamzat Chimaev Calls Himself A Terrorist, Kicks Sean Strickland At UFC Presser

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to go to war with Sean Strickland at UFC 328 this Saturday, and the tempers of both men have been through the roof in the lead up to the fight. Chimaev and Strickland have traded words back and forth on social media to the point some people think it might escalate to Strickland literally shooting Chimaev. However, it didn't help when the two men were finally in the same room together at the UFC 328 press conference.

Strickland was asked about his comments about Chimaev where he reportedly called the UFC Middleweight Champion a "terrorist" among other racial and non-racial slurs. Before Strickland had the chance to explain himself, Chimaev took it upon himself to actually lean in to Strickland's insults. "I am a terrorist for him, I'm going to take off his head, I'm going to kill him. Allahu Akbar."

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Sean Strickland calling him a terrorist: "I am terrorist for him. I'm gonna take off his head, I'm gonna kill him. ALLAH AKBAR." 😭 pic.twitter.com/E4Yry3PG0C — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 7, 2026

Extra security had been drafted in to make sure that Chimaev and Strickland were kept apart from each other, but they did get close enough to have a stare-down to close the press conference. While the two men were heavily surrounded, Chimaev did manage to land one blow by kicking Strickland in the knee, forcing both men to dragged to either end of the stage.

This angle shows exactly what went down at the #UFC328 face off! pic.twitter.com/ySQ0gZIMIH — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 7, 2026

Strickland said that he expected nothing less from such a coward, and with both men now officially weighed in at the championship weight (although Chimaev's weight has caused some controversy), nothing stands between them now as UFC 328 approaches.