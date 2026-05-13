AEW's Thunder Rosa Names Top Five Face Painters In Wrestling History

Wrestlers often wear flashy or intricate gear, sparkly robes, or play with makeup to stand out amongst their competitors. Some also wear masks or rip off their pants to make a statement. Face paint is another way a wrestler can express themselves while also standing out. Thunder Rosa utilizes face paint, capes, and cool gear to make a statement.

In a recent interview with Under the Mat, Rosa revealed why she started painting her face. A promoter suggested she paint her face to attract more fans since Dia De Los Muertos was getting more popular. Initially, she only wore it at that promotion. When she went to Japan, she began painting her face again because she wasn't getting over there. She's been wearing face paint since 2015.

Simon Miller asked her to rank her top 5 face painters in no particular order. "Of course, Darby Allin. Sting. Who else paints their face? Of course, me." Miller told her she couldn't pick herself and then suggested Legion of Doom. He asked if she liked Animal or Hawk's better. Rosa chose Animal. Miller mentioned Jeff Hardy and she agreed. "He's very artistic and I love the fact that he always paints his face very differently based on what he sees."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Under the Mat and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.