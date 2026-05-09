WWE Backlash 2026 Match Order Reportedly Revealed

WWE Backlash will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday evening, and the reported match order has been revealed by Fightful Select ahead of the show going live at 6 p.m. EST. There are five matches set for the card, two being title matches, and John Cena is set to deliver a big announcement, as well.

According to Fightful Select, as previously reported, the two matches set to take place on ESPN 2 ahead of the show moving to the ESPN app (in the United States, at least) are Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and the United States Championship match pitting Trick Williams against Sami Zayn, in that order.

Danhausen and his yet-to-be-named partner will then face The Miz and Kit Wilson. Asuka and IYO SKY will be after the tag match, and Cena's announcement will follow. Predictably, the World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will headline the show.