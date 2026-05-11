NJPW Star Hiroyoshi Tenzan Announces Impending Retirement

The final curtain call is drawing near, as New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran Hiroyoshi Tenzan has announced his last professional wrestling match will be on Saturday, August 15, during the G1 Climax 36 semifinals at Sumo Hall.

BREAKING Hiroyoshi Tenzan announces retirement August 15 in Ryogoku Full report to follow#njpw pic.twitter.com/H39HusXvC4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 11, 2026

At a special press conference, the former four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion expressed his gratitude on all the opportunities he's received throughout his 36-year tenure: "I don't know whether it's been a long 35 years or if it's gone by in a flash, but I know that I've had so much support from so many people, and I'm so very thankful. I came into this business not knowing right from left, but to come as far as I did, and to have lived as a pro-wrestler is something that I'm truly grateful for. If there's anything that I can do after I retire to help NJPW in any way then I would appreciate the chance."

When asked by the media as to what led to this career-altering decision, the former three-time G1 Climax winner stated that after obtaining surgery for lower back damage last year, his post-surgery side effects left him feeling numbness and tingling in his legs. He recovered to the best of his abilities, but did not feel he could meet the minimum standard on what it took to get back in the ring on a full term basis.

While known for participating in many well received tag team matches, Tenzan would like his last match to be in singles competition. He even joked that he wants NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi to come out of retirement for the night, so they can give the crowd something to talk about. Tanahashi's farewell match occurred this past January at Wrestle Kingdom 20. "The Ace" mentioned at this press event that Tenzan will remain an active member of NJPW, by helping out with things behind the scenes post-retirement.

Tenzan's well fought career began in the dojos in 1991. In 1997, he had an integral hand in initiating nWo Japan in 1997. Outside of his G1 Climax and World Heavyweight Championship wins, he also held the IWGP Tag Team Championship 12 times in his decorated career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "New Japan Pro-Wrestling," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.