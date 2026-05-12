Dana White Breaks Down $1 Million Bonus System For UFC White House Card

UFC Freedom 250 at The White House is getting nearer with every passing day, and to promote the event, the UFC held a special press conference on May 8 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All of the fighters who will be appearing on the card were present, as was UFC President Dana White, who kicked off the event by revealing a special bonus system for the show, courtesy of Crypto.com.

"I wanted to announce that Crypto.com just put up $1 million for UFC White House fight bonuses. The guys that are involved in the fight of the night at The White House will split $600,000. Congratulations boys." For those who are good at math, Splitting $600,000 leaves $400,000 left over from the $1 million that Crypto.com are putting up for the event. However, the two men who win the Performance of the Night bonuses will earn $200,000 each, bringing the overall bonus total to $1 million. It was not confirmed whether the finish bonuses that are awarded to fighters who keep their fights from going the distance will be boosted for this event, or if they will be active at all, but they have been handed out at every UFC event as of late so time will tell on that financial front.

Despite the size of the event, the Performance of the Night bonus of $200,000 is not the biggest bonus that the UFC has handed out for that award. That honor goes to the $300,000 that was given to both Max Holloway and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 300 in 2024, though the $600,000 is the biggest bonus in UFC history for the Fight of the Night.

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