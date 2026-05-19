WWE NXT Results 5/19 - Two Championships Up For Grabs, Keanu Carver Faces Tate Wilder

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 19, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tatum Paxley will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Blake Monroe in a Casket Match at Week Two of the "NXT" Revenge special on April 21 as she defends against Lizzy Rain. With Paxley and Rain having scored a win against Zaria and Nikkia Lyons in tag team competition during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" after Zaria left Lyons to fend for herself at ringside, Paxley told Rain later that same night backstage that she had decided to grant her a title shot as the pair and Shiloh Hill discussed their mutual disdain for Tristian Angels.

Another title will be on the line tonight, as Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox of DarkState challenge Vanity Project's Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor for their NXT Tag Team Championship. Moments after Smokes and Baylor's stablemate Jackson Drake defeated Noam Dar in singles competition last Tuesday, DarkState confronted Vanity Project to make it clear that they wanted a shot at their title. Amid the rising tensions between Shugars and Lennox over the course of the last few weeks due to Shugars feeling like Lennox was prioritizing his own career over DarkState, Osiris Griffin and Cutler James told the pair that they would be the ones competing in tonight's match.

Tate Wilder may have cost himself, Sean Legacy, and EK Prosper a Six Man Tag Team Match against BirthRight last Tuesday thanks to his refusal to tag out of the match as a means of trying to prove himself. Later that same night, he asked "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone for a match and informed him that his opponent would be Keanu Carver given that Carver had interrupted the meeting between the pair. Tonight, said match between Carver and Wilder is set to take place.

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo will be joining forces with North American Champion Myles Borne to take on Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix as of last Tuesday's show in tag team competition. With Rook having become an official member of the "NXT" roster when he signed put pen-to-paper last Tuesday, D'Angelo crashed the contract signing to tell Rook that he had gotten his attention. Hendrix looked to blindside D'Angelo from behind, but D'Angelo saw Hendrix coming and Rook took out both men with a moonsault off the top rope.

Additionally, the aforementioned Angels will be competing in his first match on "NXT" after popping up on the show over the past couple of weeks in videos, backstage, and at ringside.