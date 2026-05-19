Jelly Roll Reportedly Pushed To Be Part Of 'More Comedic' WWE WrestleMania Storyline

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 42, American musician Jelly Roll and sports analyst Pat McAfee became involved in the storyline between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, a decision that led to immediate fan backlash. Following WrestleMania, Jelly Roll claimed that he and McAfee had "no business" being part of the feud, and it's now been revealed that he was trying to convince WWE to remove him from the storyline ahead of "The Show Of Shows."

During a recent episode of his podcast, Bootleg Kev, who is close friends with Jelly Roll, revealed that the country singer was advocating for himself to be inserted into a comedic role heading into WrestleMania instead of plans regarding the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I'm really close to Jelly Roll, and he was self aware that he was being pushed into a storyline that he probably didn't need to be pushed into. And he was being very vocal about wanting to be involved in a storyline that is still playing out currently that was more comedic. And he was like, 'Guys, if you put me into this thing, I promise you it's going to cook. It's going to f**k.' And I was there at 'SmackDown' in Phoenix and I heard him having these convos with certain people at WWE and they still decided."

In addition to sharing Jelly Roll's perspective on WrestleMania 42, Bootleg Kev also provided his thoughts on McAfee being in the storyline, stating the angle made no sense and that it only pushed the narrative of celebrity involvement in WWE becoming over the top.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bootleg Kev" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.