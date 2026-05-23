Joe Hendry Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Biggest Wrestling Inspiration

Joe Hendry caught the attention of wrestling fans worldwide when he introduced his character in TNA, utilizing his singing talent to become a memorable act. WWE would eventually acquire his contract, where he's since captured the NXT Championship before being called up to "WWE Raw" in April this year.

Looking back at what got him into the industry in the first place, Hendry revealed which legendary wrestler inspired him. "The Rock is the reason I got into the pro wrestling business," Hendry stated during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," after asked whether his guitar segments pay homage to "Hollywood" Rock. "It was the Rock's promos that really got me into [wrestling]. So seeing his concerts as well – the reason why his concerts worked so well is because he did a really good job." Hendry expressed that The Rock's skills as a musician is extraordinary, and for him to flawlessly pull off his concert segments inspired Hendry when he was young.

He then claimed he was a fan of the WWE video games before becoming a fan of the product, specifically "WWF WarZone." Hendry was completely won over by "WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role." "When 'SmackDown 2' came out? That was it!" he exclaimed, listing all the exciting features the game had to offer. "And that to me was just like, 'Wow, this pro wrestling thing is awesome!' ... And when you did the People's Elbow, The Rock would take off his elbow pad, and it would be gone for the rest of the match!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.