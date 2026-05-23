AEW Star Bandido Recalls 'Amazing' World Title Feud That Inspired New Confidence

One of the hottest wrestlers in recent memory in both AEW and ROH is current ROH World Champion, and former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bandido. In addition to fighting for those titles, Bandido also faced MJF in his second reign with the AEW World Championship, in a match for the gold at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" at the start of the year. Bandido spoke with Denise Salcedo about the match, and the praise the former champion gave him following the bout.

"I think we have amazing people working in AEW... Working with MJF was like amazing," Bandido said. "He helped me. He guided me and he gave this opportunity to have lucha against him for the belt. It was like a dream for me... I never think that a person [like] MJF who is a very rude person, that he would say, 'One day you will become AEW World Champion.' You know? That makes me feel happy and believe that everything is possible in this world. I'm just focused, trying to do my best, and if at some point, some day, that championship comes to me, I will be ready for that."

After the match ended in referee stoppage when Bandido passed out in the Salt of the Earth, MJF got on the microphone and uncharacteristically, in kayfabe, had nice words for his opponent. He said because of that, however, that's why he had to do what he had to do, then proceeded to beat Bandido down and attempted to unmask him, bringing out Bandido's tag team partner, Brody King, to make the save. While that may have been Bandido's most recent AEW World Championship shot, he's held the ROH World title for over 410 days.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.