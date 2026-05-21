WWE Documentary To Air On USA Network In Celebration Of America 250

As the country gears up to celebrate America 250 in a variety of different ways from coast-to-coast, WWE will also be celebrating the milestone birthday of the United States. The company will release a new documentary titled "WWE: Made in America."

According to Variety, which revealed the first look at the minute-long trailer for the special, USA Network will air the documentary following the May 29 edition of "WWE SmackDown." The documentary will also air on the network throughout June, as well as on July 4.

According to the special's official tagline, the show will explore the evolution of WWE into the "global powerhouse" it is today. The overall theme of the documentary will seemingly be how WWE mirrored the American spirit over the years.

"I feel like we are America's greatest export," Paul "Triple H" Levesque says in the opening moments of the trailer.

"WWE: Made in America" will be hosted by Joe Tessitore, and Lilian Garcia will perform "America the Beautiful." In addition to Levesque, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Sgt. Slaughter, The Undertaker, Je'Von Evans, Jimmy Hart and more will be featured. According to Variety, the show will also see "rarely seen" interviews from WWE's archives. One clip in the trailer shows an interview with the late Hulk Hogan.

It was also announced this week that multiple WWE stars will be at the White House for UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest on June 14. According to Fightful, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Trick Williams, The Usos, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, and The Miz are advertised for signings on the White House lawn.