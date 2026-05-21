TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 5/21 - Two Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on May 21, 2026, coming to you from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!

Steve Maclin was unsuccessful in challenging Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at TNA Sacrifice on March 27 due to the match ending in referee stoppage when Maclin sustained an injury. Tonight, he will have another change to dethrone Santana as he challenges him for the TNA World Championship once again. While Eric Young became the next challenger for Santana's TNA World Championship when he won a Number One Contenders Battle Royal during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact", TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae decided to instead give Maclin another shot in a verbal confrontation between her and Santana later that same night.

Mustafa Ali of Order 4 promised to give talent on both the TNA roster and talent across the world a chance to challenge him for the International Championship a few weeks ago. Tonight, he will be putting his title on the line as he defends against Chazz "Starboy" Hall. Currently signed to a WWE ID contract, Starboy has wrestled for promotions across the world since 2015 including AEW, GCW, DEFY Wrestling, House of Glory, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Indi Hartwell will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Elayna Black. With Hartwell's recent suspension by Daria Rae having been lifted, she found herself involved in a verbal confrontation between Black and Ash By Elegance on the May 7 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" as she tried to reason with them that the TNA Knockouts World Championship was more important than money.

The Righteous' Vincent will be colliding with Matt Hardy in singles competition, with their respective tag team partners Dutch and Jeff Hardy benign handcuffed to the ring post. The Hardys and The Righteous have had issues with one another over the course of the last few weeks dating back to a backstage attack that The Righteous had launched on Matt a handful of weeks ago, with Matt scoring a win against Dutch on April 23 episode of "Thursday Night Impact".

Additionally, The System will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show after Cedric Alexander put an end to Leon Slater's hopes of becoming the longest reigning X-Division Champion of all time by dethroning him in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match last Thursday. Xia Brookside will also be taking on Jada Stone as she continues to have her eye on her former best friend Léi Yǐng Lee's TNA Knockouts World Championship.