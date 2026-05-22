WWE SmackDown Results 5/22 - Women's US Title Open Challenge, Rhea Ripley Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 22, 2026, coming to you live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be making an appearance in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on her mind to share. With Ripley set to join forces with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to take on Cargill and her allies Michin and B-Fab at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow night, Cargill called out Ripley during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" and challenged her to define her title against her at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31.

Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, and Sami Zayn brought back the US Open Challenge back during their recent respective reigns as United States Champions, and now Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton looks to do the same as she has issued an Open Challenge for her title to anyone who wishes to answer the call. Not only will this mark Stratton's second ever defense since dethroning Giulia on the April 24 episode of "SmackDown", but she also most recently defended her title against Kiana James on the May 8 episode of "SmackDown".

Speaking of Hayes, he will be making an appearance of his own on tonight's show with intentions to address United States Champion Trick Williams and Williams' close ally Lil Yachty. Hayes emerged victorious against Ricky Saints last Friday, rolling him up with his feet on the ropes in the closing moments of the match just moments after Saints had been caught doing the same thing.

As he prepares to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Italy, GUNTHER will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. GUNTHER emerged victorious against Royce Keys in a Number One Contenders Match last Friday to secure a shot at Rhodes' title at the May 31 Premium Live Event, but Rhodes left GUNTHER laid out in the ring moments after the match.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura will be going head-to-head with MFT's Talla Tonga after Talla sent Nakamura crashing through a table backstage last Friday.