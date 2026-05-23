WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 5/23 - Three Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" on May 23, 2026, coming to you live from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!

Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning The Usos on the March 30 episode of "WWE Raw" as they defend against The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. With Ford and Dawkins having met Theory and Paul in a pair of physical brawls over the course of the last couple weeks on "Raw", the former two men emerged victorious against the latter two men on the May 11 edition of "Raw" thanks to some assistance from former Vision leader Seth Rollins. The Street Profits encountered Rollins backstage later that same night, with Dawkins being for the idea of joining forces with Rollins while Ford was against it due to a lack of trust in Rollins.

Penta will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining in a Six Pack Ladder Match at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 19 as he defends against Ethan Page. The two men met in the ring on the May 4 episode of "Raw" in a tag team match, wherein Page's tag team partner Rusev chokeslammed Penta and dumped him back in the ring for Page to land a vertical suplex on Penta and pin him. This led to a verbal confrontation between Penta and Page the following week on May 11 that also involved Rusev and Penta's tag team partner from the May 4 match, Je'Von Evans.

Paige and Brie Bella will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Irresistible Forces' Nia Jax and Lash Legend. With Paige and Brie having previously dethroned The Irresistible Forces as Women's Tag Team Champions at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 18 during a Four-Way Match, Jax and Legend were unsuccessful in dethroning Paige and Brie in a rematch on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown".

Jade Cargill and her allies Michin and B-Fab will be going head-to-head with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. With Cargill keeping a close eye on Ripley's title since being dethroned by her at Night Two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19, Flair and Bliss scored a win against Michin and B-Fab in a tag team match via disqualification on the May 15 episode of "SmackDown" as Flair began to show doubts about working with Ripley and Bliss remained adamant that they needed her help.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be competing in her first match since retaining her title against IYO SKY on the April 27 episode of "Raw" as she goes head-to-head with Sol Ruca in a non-title match. Lynch made her presence known to Ruca on the May 4 episode of "Raw" as Ruca signed a contract to become an official member of the red brand, leading to a heated verbal confrontation between the pair that ended in Ruca leaving Lynch laid out with a Sol Snatcher. Ruca subsequently called out Lynch on this past Monday's episode of "Raw", during which Ruca challenged Lynch to put her title on the line against her tonight and Lynch responded by questioning if Ruca was ready to stand toe-to-toe with her inside the ring.