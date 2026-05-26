John Cena Says He Attempted To Make WWE Heel Turn As 'Realistic' As He Could

While John Cena originally established his "Doctor of Thuganomics" character as a heel, leading to his breakneck rise to the top, the former WWE Champion was mostly known as a babyface, until 2025, when he turned heel briefly during his retirement tour. According to the veteran himself in an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," he did everything he could to make the angle work.

"I tried to do it in the most realistic manner," he proclaimed. "There are many different ways I could have gone, but I kind of stayed as myself...I didn't change up the uniform, I didn't change up the music, and I started to try to find a real place of why I would choose a non-virtuous path."

Cena explained that he believed a version of himself actually responding to all the criticism he faced for being a good guy was the optimal path, but admits he decided to listen to the fans and become 'The Champ' again.

When asked whether he pushed back at the sudden face turn, Cena claimed he's never argued with creative about the direction of his character.

"I've always tried to embrace it and do the best I can," he stated. "Right up until my final moment of tapping out with fulfillment on my face, which was, you know, very mixed reviews on that as well. I always enjoy a creative challenge. I'm not afraid to take those risks."