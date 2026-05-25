WWE Raw Results 5/25 - Intercontinental Title Up For Grabs, Oba Femi Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 25, 2026, coming to you live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio!

Coming off his successful defense against Ethan Page at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past Saturday, Penta will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against Je'Von Evans. Penta and Evans have proved to be allies over the last few weeks, emerging victorious against Page and Rusev in tag team competition on the May 4 episode of "Raw".

Oba Femi looked to issue another Oba Femi Open Challenge during last Monday's episode of "Raw", but that never ultimately came to fruition when Brock Lesnar returned and blindsided Femi with a trio of F5s out of frustration for losing to him at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42. Following such, Femi will be making an appearance in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day will be joining forces with one another to take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. After Perez and Rodriguez were unsuccessful in challenging Paige and Brie Bella for their Women's Tag Team Championship last Monday, the two women and their stablemate Women's World Champion Liv Morgan blindsided Paige and Brie with an attack which prompted Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to come to their aid.

Additionally, titleholder Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are set to make their World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match at WWE Clash in Italy this coming Sunday official when they put pen-to-paper with a contract signing.