WWE NXT Results 5/26 - NXT Women's Championship On The Line, OTM Faces The Culling

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 26, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Kelani Jordan made it crystal clear during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" that she felt like she deserved a shot at Lola Vice's NXT Women's Championship, but Izzi Dame of The Culling interrupted her and called her own shot. Vice showed up moments later, telling Dame that she could have her shot tonight and Jordan could have the one after that before Wren Sinclair snuck up behind Jordan by hitting her with her crutch as her WrenQCC stablemate Kendal Grey caused a distraction. Following such events, Vice will indeed be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line tonight against Dame while Jordan will be colliding with Sinclair.

Two other members of The Culling will be in action, as Shawn Spears and Niko Vance square off against OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Both Dame and Vance expressed concern backstage last Tuesday to one another with Spears choosing tonight to have his and Vance's tag team match seeing as Dame is also challenging for the NXT Women's Championship.

Layla Diggs will be competing in her first ever match on "NXT" as she goes one-on-one with Jaida Parker. As Diggs was watching a clip of Nattie sharing her thoughts about Parker surrounded by several other women in the women's locker room last Tuesday, Parker confronted her and a verbal altercation between the pair ensued.

Elsewhere, Sean Legacy will be taking on Dorian Van Dux in a first round match for a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Not only does BirthRight's Lexis King currently hold the Speed Championship after beating EK Prosper at Week Two of the "NXT" Revenge special on April 21, but the winner of tonight's match will square off against the winner of another First Round match between Nathan Frazer and Romeo Moreno in the semifinals.

Additionally, King's fellow BirthRight stablemate Charlie Dempsey will be going head-to-head with Shiloh Hill in singles competition.