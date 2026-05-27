AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 5/27 - Lights Out Philadelphia Street Fight, MJF Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on May 27, 2026, coming to you live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at a special run time of 3 hours!

MJF became a three time AEW World Champion at AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday, dethroning Darby Allin in a Title vs. Hair Match to put an end to his 39 day reign. The closing moments of the match saw Allin fly off the top of scaffolding at the top of the entrance tunnel only for MJF to respond with a Tombstone off the ropes and TNT Champion Kevin Knight to attack Allin in the moments that followed the match as Allin was being stretchered out. Not only will MJF be hosting an AEW World Championship celebration for himself, but Knight will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Kris Statlander will be going head-to-head with her former friend Hikaru Shida in a Lights Out Philadelphia Street Fight. Statlander previously ignored warnings from the likes of Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa about their wariness as to whether or not Shida could be trusted. Things between the two women culminated this past Sunday at Double or Nothing when they both took part in an AEW Women's World Championship Four-Way Match that also involved The Brawling Birds' Jamie Hayter and titleholder Thekla, during which Shida cracked her signature kendo stick across Statlander's spine while Statlander had Thekla pinned.

Moments after Konosuke Takeshita dethroned The Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada at Double or Nothing, Kyle Fletcher made his return to AEW from injury and blindsided Takeshita with an attack to kick him out of The Don Callis Family alongside Don Callis, Rocky Romero, and Mark Davis that ended in Fletcher hitting Takeshita with the International Championship belt. Following such, Fletcher and Callis will be sitting down with AEW backstage interviewer and host Renee Paquette.

Ricochet holds a win against Jericho in singles competition from AEW Dynasty on April 12, but Jericho has his chance to seek retribution tonight when the two men square off against one another with anyone else being barred from ringside. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the course of the last several weeks, with Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega emerging victorious against Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, David Finlay, Clark Connors, the aforementioned Davis, and Andrade El Idolo in a Fourteen Man Stadium Stampede Match.

Speaking of Perry and Davis, they will be squaring off against one another tonight in a Quarterfinals Match for the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay both advanced to the semifinals at Double or Nothing, defeating Bandido and The Opps' Samoa Joe respectively in a pair of quarterfinals matches.