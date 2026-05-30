Enzo Amore Details Origin Of 'SAWFT' Catchphrase In WWE Dark Segment With John Cena

During his WWE run, Enzo Amore – known as Real1 today – was known for his mic work, and as a result, developed many catchphrases alongside Big Cass (Big Bill in AEW). Real1 would frequently use the term 'SAWFT' as a punchline against his opponents, which he claims was something he first used against John Cena.

"The promo came together because we were out there against 'the intellectual savior of the masses,'" he recalled during an interview on "Mic Check with Mr. Anderson," noting that at the time he thought he was going to get fired before having a proper match as he went out to get squashed on an episode of "NXT." "I came backstage and they were like, 'Oh, John Cena wants to talk to you.'...So, John Cena was like, 'I've been around, watching the show for a while tonight, and you're the thing that's caught my attention and I want to work with you in the dark segment, do you wanna go out there and cut a promo?'"

Real1 then claimed that he got Big Bill to come along with him, and the two were off to the ring to work with Cena, who also talked Paul "Triple H" Levesque into letting them go out for a dark show segment. Real1 then recalled how he cut a promo asking Cena if he knew how many dimples were on a golf ball, which set 'SAWFT' up.

"'You know how many dimples there are on my hind end? Zero. You wanna know why? Because I'm hard-bodied. And you wanna know what you are? You're S-A-W-F-T, SAWFT!' John Cena was like, 'What did you say?'" he recalled, adding that the crowd immediately started going along with the chants.

Another thing that ended up happening as a result of his conversation with John Cena was his pairing with Big Bill. Real1 claimed that, while talking to Cena after being asked about the promo, he blurted out that Bill was his tag team partner.

"I was like, 'That guy's my tag team partner. You see that seven-foot-tall guy, right there? That's my tag team partner.' But he wasn't my tag team partner," he admitted. The duo had only had select promos together, and weren't official yet. "At the time, there was a lot of people that didn't want Bill to hitch his wagon to me because I was green and they thought I was getting fired."

The duo became a regular tag team act before Enzo's release in 2018.