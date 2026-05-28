Brody King Beats Claudio Castagnoli, Advances In Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Brody King defeated Claudio Castagnoli to advance in the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup during "AEW Dynamite."

The match saw back-and-forth action with striking exchanges in the ring, King eventually sending Castagnoli to the outside. Castagnoli sought to remain there and take a breather but King followed him to continue the offense.

King returned to the ring briefly to break the referee's count but when he returned Castagnoli managed to get back into the fight, resuming their striking exchange at ringside before returning to the ring to continue it.

Castagnoli got the better of King and forced him into the corner. But then King turned things around to begin chopping his opponent in the corner, only for the tides to change once more with Castagnoli laying European uppercuts in.

Once again the match turned into an exchange in the middle of the ring ending only once they had both floored one another. But then they continued to fight on their knees, dropping one another once again.

King looked for the cannonball into the corner, Castagnoli rising to meet with another European uppercut, only for King to drop him once more into the corner to complete the cannonball and send Castagnoli outside the ring.

Back in the ring and Castagnoli connected with a pop-up European uppercut that King tanked to drop Castagnoli once more, making the cover and getting the winning pinfall. He will now face Swerve Strickland in the semi-finals, after Strickland defeated Bandido at Double or Nothing.