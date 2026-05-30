Former WWE Star Rico Discusses Battle With Blood Clots

Former WWE star Rico Constantino has had several careers across his 64 years, including police work. However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion's professional ambitions have been undermined by persistent medical issues, which he detailed during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"When I was an officer, 2014-2015, I caught blood clots," Rico said, explaining that doctors found three clots in his femoral artery. "I tried to overcome them, they put me on blood thinners, and when it came time for the state to make a decision, I was a liability because I was on blood thinners and so I was forced to medically retire."

Rico added that he tried several diets before something stuck, allowing him to work out again and regain his health, bringing him back into a career as a security officer in 2019.

"I got back into what I really love — investigations, detective work — but I couldn't be an officer, so I became an investigator for a commercial insurance company called Bell United," he recalled, noting that he essentially did the same work he did as a police officer, minus arresting anyone or handing out tickets.

Unfortunately, the blood clots returned last year after a long flight that saw Rico sit for multiple hours without getting up.

"I got one more in my femoral, but the other one, which is more dangerous, is I got one in my popliteal artery, which is harder to get rid of," he explained, expressing that it's caused him a lot of pain. "Since then I've been on a new blood thinner, and the pain behind the leg's gone away."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t too Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.