TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 5/28 - Men's & Women's Champions Challenges, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on May 28, 2026, coming to you from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!
TNA World Tag Team Champions Bear Bronson and Brian Myers and X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander of The System will be joining forces with International Champion Mustafa Ali and TNA World Champion Mike Santana to square off against the Number One Contender to the TNA World Champion Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, KC Navarro, Elijah, and former X-Division Champion Leon Slater in the Men's Champion Challenge. The Women's Champion Challenge will also be making its return, as TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee teams up with TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and Elegance Brand members M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance to take on Mara Sadè, Elayna Black, and Xia Brookside.
Fabian Aichner will be competing in his first match on "Thursday Night Impact" as he goes head-to-head with another member of The System, Eddie Edwards. Aichner made his first appearance on "Thursday Night Impact" during last Thursday's edition of the show when he interrupted The System as they were gloating about their recent victories and holding much of the gold in TNA Wrestling before he left the stable laid out in the ring.
TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will be colliding with current "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the last few weeks as a result of the strained relationship between Marella and his daughter Arianna Grace, culminating last week when Marella, Stacks, and Grace got into a verbal confrontation moments after Grace had caused a match between Indi Hartwell and the aforementioned Black to end in a no contest.
Additionally, Tessa Blanchard and Harley Hudson will both be in action as they face one another.
We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Frankie Kazarian, Eric Young, Elijah, KC Navarro, and Leon Slater all make their way to the ring. Mike Santana, Order 4, and The System follow.
Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali (w/ Tasha Steelz), and The System (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, KC Navarro, Elijah, and Leon Slater in a Men's Champions Challenge
Brian Myers and Elijah begin the action. The bell rings and Elijah walks the top rope. He lands an Old School on Myers' arm and pins him, but Myers kicks out.
Back from the break, Santana and Elijah lock up with one another. Elijah looks to land an elbow drop on Santana, but Santana rolls out of the way and sets up for a running senton on Elijah. Elijah rolls out of the way, but Kazarian tags himself in.
Kazarian fires off strikes on Santana in the corner, but Santana lands a dropkick on Young and tags out to Elijah. Ali tags himself in and fires off right hands on Elijah's spine, then delivers a dropkick to him and connects with a chop on his chest.
Elijah delivers a sit-out powerbomb to Ali and pins him, but Alexander breaks the fall. Elijah levels Alexander with a right hand and fires off right hands on Bear Bronson as everyone begins brawling with one another and things break down in the ring.
Ali looks to land a suicide dive on Elijah, but Elijah sees him coming and chokeslams him onto the ring apron. Everyone continues brawling with one another on the outside, but Slater flies over the ring post to level them all.
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