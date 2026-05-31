Former WWE Writer: 'Road Dogg Is The Best Mind In Wrestling'

WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James ended his second run as a writer with the promotion earlier this year, after four years co-leading writing duties for "SmackDown." During an appearance on the "Public Enemies Podcast," former WWE writer Chris Dunn stated that some aspects of "WWE Unreal" seemed staged to him, before boldly proclaiming that he believes Road Dogg was set up for failure in WWE.

"I know he has taken a lot of s**t. Road Dogg is the best mind in wrestling," Dunn added. "I think he combines all the good things that Vince [McMahon] had and the good things that Hunter [HHH] had, and meet[s them] in the middle. And he's also really great for advocating for talent."

Dunn then claimed that Road Dogg advocated for the likes of Chelsea Green, Big E, and Mustafa Ali in the past when many others didn't want to. "When Kofi [Kingston] started having momentum, he was the one who really pushed to start to get Vince thinking that way," Dunn further claimed. "He's the kind of person who would sell for the talent he believes in, and I think like though he would ... take so much s**t from the internet, but he was usually advocating for the things that true fans wanted."

James has since opened up about parting ways with WWE again, citing concerns about missing family time as the reason why he opted to resign.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Public Enemies Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.