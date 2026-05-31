WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Explains Aspect Of His Wrestling Legacy That He's Most Proud Of

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a successful pro wrestling career filled with several championship runs as well as being a part of a stable that changed pro wrestling: the New World Order. However, there's one aspect of his career that Nash is proud of beyond any other accolade.

"The Curtain Call was this week; it was the 30th anniversary," Nash recalled during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. The "curtain call" refers to the night he, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Scott Hall all broke kayfabe to embrace one another, dealing a hefty blow against kayfabe, and leading WWE to relax the strict rules relating to it. "I'm more proud of the policies that I helped create, I mean, than probably anything else; I always stuck up for the guys!"

Nash then recalled how WWE's international tours used to work, describing the pay as terrible despite being away from home for 21 days. "Shane Douglas will tell you how bad the payments were," he recalled. "We were going to go to India, and we were going to do – I think we did four, five shots over there – and I said to Vince [McMahon], I said: 'There's a lot of, a lot of the guys don't want to go. Can you guarantee, to the top of the card, when we get off the plane in JFK,' because it was right before Christmas, I said: 'Can you give the top of the card a check for 10K and bottom card a cheque for 5K?'" The veteran then claimed that this ended up happening, claiming that this was one of the many examples he stood up for the locker room.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq THIS," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.