Former WWE Star Rico On Chance Encounter With PGA Star Tiger Woods

Former WWE talent Rico Constantino seems to have had quite the colorful life, but his pro wrestling career was unfortunately cut short. However, on his way into WWE, Rico interestingly crossed paths with PGA legend Tiger Woods, which he recalled during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet."

Rico recalled how he was known as "The American Gladiator Champion" during his stint in Ohio Valley Wrestling, which paid homage to his "American Gladiators" run, but around that time in his career, he suffered a serious injury. "My leg hit the ring and my quad snapped right in the middle of a title fight," he recalled. "The doctor said, 'You'll never wrestle again.'" Rico then claims he completely disregarded what the doctor told him, and instead used the news as fuel to drive him while he was at rehab.

"I went to rehab, and the rehab was where famous people went. I mean, Andre Agassi – his wife went there – and every day I was on the bike, I was sitting next to Tiger Woods, who was a wrestling fan," the veteran claimed, adding that he was a golf fan through his father. "We'd sit there and I'd tell him about wrestling and he'd tell me about golf and who was the heel in golf – VJ Singh was the heel!"

After spending a lot of time with Woods, the two developed a rapport, and even shared some banter. "We were talking and he's wearing Nikes all the time, and he looked at me and he goes: 'You got the wrong shoes on,' because I was wearing Reeboks or something," Rico recalled. "And then, one day, during therapy, he comes in and he's not wearing Nikes and I go: 'What happened?' he goes: 'Oh, those shoes gave me blisters on my heel.' I said, 'Yeah, you're wearing the wrong shoe!'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.