WWE SmackDown Results 5/29 - Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Meet, Jade Cargill Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 29, 2026, coming to you from the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain!

Cody Rhodes will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against GUNTHER this coming Sunday at WWE Clash in Italy, but before he does, he will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes scored a victory against former friend Sami Zayn during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" following recent tensions between them related to Zayn not being satisfied in the current relationship he has with Rhodes. In the moments that followed the match, GUNTHER snuck up behind Rhodes and blindsided him with an attack before he locked in a sleeper on Rhodes. While Zayn contemplated intervening, he ultimately decided against it and simply watched on.

Speaking of Clash in Italy, titleholder Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill will be colliding with one another for the Women's Championship at Sunday's Premium Live Event. Before they do, Cargill is advertised to send a message to Ripley. Moments after Cargill and her reluctant ally Charlotte Flair emerged victorious against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid last Friday, Cargill and her allies surprised Ripley, Flair, and Alexa Bliss with an attack when they snuck up on them. Things ultimately ended with Cargill leaving Ripley laid out in the ring with a big boot and Jaded.

Ricky Saints will be going head-to-head with Carmelo Hayes in singles action. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks, with Saints costing Hayes a shot at Trick Williams' United States Championship last Friday by causing a distraction as Hayes rolled up Williams and allow Williams to get a roll up of his own for the win.

Additionally, hometown hero Axiom will be going head-to-head with The Miz in what will mark his first match since himself and his tag team partner Nathan Frazer unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest and R-Truth for their WWE Tag Team Championship on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown".

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before throwing it over to a video recapping some of the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin then make their way to the ring.