WWE SmackDown Results 5/29 - Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Meet, Jade Cargill Appears
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 29, 2026, coming to you from the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain!
Cody Rhodes will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against GUNTHER this coming Sunday at WWE Clash in Italy, but before he does, he will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes scored a victory against former friend Sami Zayn during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" following recent tensions between them related to Zayn not being satisfied in the current relationship he has with Rhodes. In the moments that followed the match, GUNTHER snuck up behind Rhodes and blindsided him with an attack before he locked in a sleeper on Rhodes. While Zayn contemplated intervening, he ultimately decided against it and simply watched on.
Speaking of Clash in Italy, titleholder Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill will be colliding with one another for the Women's Championship at Sunday's Premium Live Event. Before they do, Cargill is advertised to send a message to Ripley. Moments after Cargill and her reluctant ally Charlotte Flair emerged victorious against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid last Friday, Cargill and her allies surprised Ripley, Flair, and Alexa Bliss with an attack when they snuck up on them. Things ultimately ended with Cargill leaving Ripley laid out in the ring with a big boot and Jaded.
Ricky Saints will be going head-to-head with Carmelo Hayes in singles action. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks, with Saints costing Hayes a shot at Trick Williams' United States Championship last Friday by causing a distraction as Hayes rolled up Williams and allow Williams to get a roll up of his own for the win.
Additionally, hometown hero Axiom will be going head-to-head with The Miz in what will mark his first match since himself and his tag team partner Nathan Frazer unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest and R-Truth for their WWE Tag Team Championship on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown".
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before throwing it over to a video recapping some of the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin then make their way to the ring.
Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin Come Face-To-Face With Rhea Ripley
Fans loudly boo Cargill as Cargill says she's confused why the fans are acting like she has something to prove. She says she doesn't ask for permission and says she's one of one, and Michin adds that the future isn't coming because it's now.
Rhea Ripley's music hits and she makes her way out. She says Cargill uses people to make herself look better and says Cargill continues to forget that when it's just herself and Cargill in the ring, she beat her. She reminds Cargill that she dethroned her as Women's Champion at WWE WrestleMania 42 and will beat her once again at Clash in Italy, then says when all is said and done on Sunday, she'll be looking up at the Women's Champion.
Cargill asks Ripley if she hears how stupid she sounds, then says the "SmackDown" women's division doesn't revolve around Ripley. She says Michin and B-Fab are with her because they want power, then says Ripley is so weak that she works with women who don't like her.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' music's both hit, and they make their way out. She says she respects how far Cargill has come, but tells her not to confuse her hype with actual accomplishments. B-Fab says Flair has nerve talking to Cargill with that, but Bliss says while Cargill is talking about the future, she better make sure she has what it takes to back it up in the ring. She says Cargill has the resume of the rookie, but Cargill calls Bliss little girl and says she won't talk to Flair's ragdoll. Bliss warns Cargill and says she's gone toe-to-toe in the ring with people better than her in the ring, prompting Nick Aldis to come out and make a match between Cargill and Bliss official up next.
Jade Cargill (w/ B-Fab and Michin) vs. Alexa Bliss (w/ Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley)
The bell rings and Bliss hops out of the ring. Cargill follows her, but Bliss gets back inside and fires off right hands on Cargill as Cargill gets back inside the ring. Cargill tosses Bliss into the corner and charges at her, but Bliss moves out of the way and ascends to the top rope. She looks to land a crossbody on Cargill, but Cargill catches her with a backbreaker and connects with a Gorilla Press on her.
Bliss dumps Cargill out of the ring and looks to fly off the apron, but Cargill catches her and powerbombs onto the barricade spine first.
Back from the break, Bliss fires off strikes on Cargill and delivers a dropkick to her. She lands a pair of double knees on Cargill's spine and connects with a cannonball, then follows it up with a Blockbuster. She goes for a pin, but Cargill kicks out and Bliss sets up for Sister Abigail. Cargill escapes, but Michin trips Bliss from the outside as Cargill distracts the referee. Ripley and Flair respond by brawling with Michin and B-Fab to the back as Bliss lands a DDT on Cargill and ascends to the top rope. She sets up for Twisted Bliss on Cargill, but Cargill gets her knees up and runs over Bliss with a pump kick. She follows it up with Jaded for the win.
Winner: Jade Cargill
After the match, Cargill grabs a chair from under the ring and delivers a Jaded to Bliss on top of it. Ripley and Flair run back out to the ring, forcing Cargill to retreat up the entrance ramp.
We then head backstage, where Cathy Kelley looks to catch up with Cody Rhodes. Sami Zayn crashes the interview and asks Rhodes if he has something to say to him, then says maybe he should start by apologizing. He says he did the right thing and tried helping Rhodes, but Rhodes landed a Cross-Rhodes on him last week like a knife in his back. Rhodes becomes frustrated and says everything he did was in the confines of the match, then reminds Zayn that he watched GUNTHER put him to sleep last Friday. Zayn says he let Rhodes be put to sleep by GUNTHER in order for him to learn a lesson, and Rhodes responds by telling Zayn he might teach him a lesson tonight.
We then head over to a conversation between Danuhausen and Nick Aldis. Danhausen looks to disappear, but The Miz approaches Aldis trying to get his match against Axiom later tonight cancelled tonight on the grounds that Kit Wilson is not there as we see Danhausen bringing old computers and various objects into a nearby room. Aldis refuses to move The Miz's match and informs him that it's up next.
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