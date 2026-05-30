AEW Collision Results 5/30 - Two Titles On The Line, STARDOM's Hazuki Makes AEW Debut

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on May 30, 2026, coming to you from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL!

Last week on "Zero Hour", TayJay returned to confront Divine Dominion.Tonight they'll take on the Women's tag champs in a 5-minute eliminator challenge.

Ahead of her match in round 1 of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, Hazuki will make her AEW debut. She'll face ROH standout, Maya World. Persephone will make her return from a mist attack to join commentary.

The Don Callis Family attacked Orange Cassidy after his match on "Dynamite", The Conglomeration backed up Konosuke Takeshita. Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly will put up their Trios titles against Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer.

After defeating Kazuchika Okada at Double or Nothing for the International Championship, Takeshita will have his first title defense against Daniel Garcia.

Shane Taylor Promotions took a loss on "Zero Hour", but The Infantry look to get back on track against Jon Moxley and PAC. STP member and ROH's Men Pure Champion, Lee Moriarty is also in action.

On "Dynamite", The Dogs attacked new Men's tag team champions, Cope & Christian during their celebration. The Gunns will face The Dogs tonight.