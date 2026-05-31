WWE Clash In Italy 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Going into the WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER, I had said that there was surely no way the match wasn't going to be good even if the build had been terrible. Leave it to WWE to do the unthinkable, however, as Rhodes and GUNTHER wrestled an 11-minute bout that felt like the closing stretch of a much longer contest.

Within moments of the bout starting, GUNTHER had caught and dropped Rhodes with his signature powerbomb, but Rhodes kicked out. GUNTHER then caught him in his signature rear choke, which Rhodes reversed into a pinfall for a two-count – looking to do what he did in their one and only match at Crown Jewel 2024 for the eponymous title (not the King of the Ring finals as Corey Graves, man with a script in front of him, claimed).

GUNTHER cinched the hold in again, Rhodes stood up and dropped backwards to break the hold. Only for GUNTHER to then rain down hammer-and-anvil elbows and go back to the choke. But Rhodes got his foot on the bottom rope (more on that in a bit).

Rhodes hit a few clotheslines that did nothing to drop GUNTHER, then receiving one that did drop him. Rhodes then went for a choke of his own, failing to submit GUNTHER and following up with a Cody Cutter.

Then he dropped him with a clothesline, following up with Cross Rhodes – a move that quite literally everyone has kicked out of – and going for the cover for a count of three. GUNTHER had his foot beneath the bottom rope, which didn't break the count although it should, until the last second when he inexplicably just raised that same leg in the air. And that was all she wrote.

This was a bad Cody Rhodes match, a bad GUNTHER match, and a terrible WWE Championship match. It was short without any of the excitement that should come with a match shorter than it should be. The finish was quite clearly designed to scratch an asterisk next to the defeat for GUNTHER, but then that fell flat itself when GUNTHER put the leg in the air before the count was concluded.

It was a spot-fest with boring spots. The match, rather like its build, did very little to establish what became the closing stretch. And one might be forgiven for thinking this was a burial for the man who retired John Cena and AJ Styles.

There was nothing redeemable. One of the biggest matches the company is capable of putting on, for the Undisputed top title, was fumbled for the sake of doing it again at a later date.

Written by Max Everett