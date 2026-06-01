WWE Raw Results 6/1 - Seth Rollins Faces Bron Breakker, Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 1, 2026, coming to you live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy at a special start time of 2 PM ET!

Seth Rollins has been looking to put an end to The Vision since the group kicked him out a number of months ago. Tonight, he will become one step closer when he goes one-on-one with one half of the World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker. With the other half of the World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory on a bit of a rampage last Monday after it was revealed Logan Paul had been sidelined with a triceps injury, he repeatedly hit Angelo Dawkins with a chair moments after Rollins defeated Ford in singles competition. Although Ford was initially reluctant to be Rollins' ally, the attack on Dawkins made him realize that they needed to be on the same side to take down The Vision.

Rey Mysterio earned a shot at Penta's Intercontinental Championship last week when he defeated Rusev in a Number One Contenders Match. While Rusev blindsided Rey with an attack moments later out of frustration, Dragon Lee made his return to come to Rey's aid and the pair took out Rusev together. Following such, Rey and Lee will be joining forces with one another to take on Rusev and his ally Ethan Page.

With WWE Clash in Italy now in the history books after yesterday's Premium Live Event, it was revealed on the post-show that the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament would be kicking off on today's show. Oba Femi will be going head-to-head with Solo Sikoa of MFT, former United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, and the aforementioned Penta in a First Round Fatal Four-Way Match for the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has also revealed on his X page that the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament will be kicking off tonight, although it remains to be seen who will be taking part in first round matches.

While nothing else has been advertised for today's show on WWE's website or social media platforms, Clash in Italy did see Roman Reigns retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match. The aforementioned Sikoa and the rest of MFT appeared in the moments that followed the match to stare down Fatu as he was forced to leave with Reigns and The Usos per the terms of their match. Sol Ruca also dethroned Becky Lynch as Women's Intercontinental Champion, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained their titles against GUNTHER and Jade Cargill respectively. Brock Lesnar also sought his revenge against the aforementioned Femi by defeating him with a total of seven F5s throughout the course of their match.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of Clash in Italy.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as we see Roman Reigns and The Usos pull up to the Inalpi Arena before making their way out to the ring.