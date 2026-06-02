WWE NXT Results 6/2 - Two Championships On The Line, Lizzy Rain Faces Zaria & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 2, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo will be putting the NXT Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against current "WWE Raw" star Ethan Page at Week One of the "NXT" Revenge special on April 14 as he defends against Kam Hendrix. Hendrix confronted D'Angelo during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" as Naraku was in the midst of assuring D'Angelo that he would protect him. When Hendrix looked to take out D'Angelo, Naraku lived up to his word by clotheslining D'Angelo out of the ring.

Lexis King will be putting the Speed Championship on the line for the first time since defeating EK Prosper to become titleholder at Week Two of the Revenge special on April 21 as he defends against Romeo Moreno. Moreno defeated Frazer in a First Round Match in a Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament last Tuesday, with another First Round Match in a Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament between Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux having ended in a no contest and caused neither man to advance.

Lizzy Rain will be back in action as she collides with Zaria. With Rain and her ally Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley having previously scored a win against Zaria and Nikkita Lyons on the May 12 episode of "NXT" after Zaria left Lyons alone in the ring, Zaria and Rain got into a brawl backstage last Tuesday as Shiloh Hill looked to get Zaria to sign his petition to become Mr. NXT.

North American Champion Myles Borne will be joining forces with Tavion Heights to go head-to-head with DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Cutler James. DarkState blindsided Borne and Heights with an attack backstage last Tuesday as the former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates were in the midst of a conversation wherein Borne expressed he thought Heights needed to slow down a little bit.