AEW Dynamite Results 6/3 - Two Titles On The Line, Owen Hart Cup Tournaments Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 3, 2026, coming to you live from the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia!

MJF will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since becoming a three time titleholder as he defends against La Faccion Ingobernables' Rush. While Mark Briscoe looked to secure a shot at the AEW World Championship during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" television special, MJF refused to grant him such and instead extended a shot to Rush after he interrupted the pair.

Following a successful defense against The Don Callis Family's Brian Cage on the May 13 episode of "Dynamite", Kevin Knight will be putting the TNT Championship on the line against his former JetSpeed tag team partner turned rival "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Moments after MJF had dethroned Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24 and Allin was about to be stretchered to the back, Knight landed a crossbody on Allin off the top rope. Bailey attempted to try to get Knight to revert back to his old attitude during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" and "Collision" special, but Knight ultimately refused to listen and left Bailey laid out in the ring.

The first competitor to secure their spot in the finals of the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28 will be revealed tonight, as Will Ospreay collides with AEW National Champion Mark Davis in a semifinals match. Ospreay defeated Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals at AEW Double or Nothing, while Davis emerged victorious against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry during the "Dynamite" and "Collision" television special last Wednesday.

Additionally, the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament is also set to continue tonight, as Alex Windsor faces a mystery wild card opponent in a quarterfinals match. The winner of tonight's match will face either reigning CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone or Stardom star Hazuki in the semifinals depending on the victor of their quarterfinals match this coming Saturday on "Collision".

We are live! The show kicks off with Rush sending a message to MJF backstage as Renee Paquette stands by. MJF confronts Rush and slaps him, leading to a brawl between the two men and security rushing in to pull them apart.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz then greet audiences at home at ringside as Rush makes his way to the ring after Andrade is seen telling him to win the AEW World Championship for the Don Callis Family tonight backstage. MJF follows.