Shun Skywalker Announces Departure From Dragongate

Shun Skywalker has been a staple of the Dragongate roster for well the past decade, but it seems that he is looking to start a new chapter in his career as on June 4, he announced that he would be leaving Dragongate.

Skywalker took to the microphone following his match on the first night of the Rainbow Gate tour in Korakuen Hall to announce that after ten years with the company, he would be leaving, framing it as "Going back to the heavens." The announcement caught his tag team partner Hyo off guard, as well as company general manager Ryo Saito, who knocked the microphone out of Skywalker's hand while he was cutting his promo.

Many long time fans of Dragongate were quick to point out that Skywalker has teased leaving the company a number of times in the past. However, one of the company's English language commentators, Jae, took to his Bluesky account to not only confirm that Skywalker is in fact leaving the company, but also when his final appearance could be.

Also not an angle. Shun is leaving. Last will be World at the latest, hometown show at the earliest. — jae (@dgjae.bsky.social) 2026-06-04T11:23:10.193Z

Skywalker was born in Toki, Gifu and Dragongate's next show in Gifu will take place on June 14, which is currently listed on the official schedule as the "Shun Skywalker Homecoming Tournament." As for the world show Jae mentioned, that is in reference to the Dragongate Kobe Pro-Wrestling Festival which is set to take place at the Kobe World Hall on July 20. Whether either one of these shows ends up being Skywalker's last remains to be seen as his contract status with Dragongate has not been disclosed.

The 30-year old leaves Dragongate as a graduate of the company's dojo, a former three-time Open The Dream Gate Champion, a former four-time Open The Triangle Gate Champion, and a former Open The Twin Gate Champion alongside Diamante as part of the Z-Brats. He has also won gold stateside as he is a former MLW World Middleweight Champion, defeating current AEW star Myron Reed in September 2022 before losing the title to Lince Dorado six weeks later.