TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 6/4 - Wicked Gardens Match, Mixed Tag Team Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on June 4, 2026, coming to you from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!

The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch will be squaring off against longtime rivals Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Wicked Gardens Match. With The Righteous having unsuccessfully dethroned then-TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff at TNA Genesis on January 17 and the March 28 episode of "Thursday Night Impact", Vincent and Dutch teased the inaugural Wicked Gardens match in a video from last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact".

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will be joining forces with Indi Hartwell to go head-to-head with Marella's daughter Arianna Grace and her fiancée Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a Mixed Tag Team Match. With tensions between all four competitors rising over the course of the last several weeks, Stacks scored a win against Marella in singles competition last Thursday with some assistance from Grace. In the moments that followed the match, Grace berated Marella until Hartwell came to his aid.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will be action as she collides with The Elegance Brand's Mr. Elegance in an intergender match. Mr. Elegance looked to become involved in the Women's Champions Challenge last Thursday, but former MMA fighter Keith Jardine chased him to the back. This opened the door for Lee's former best friend Xia Brookside to pin her and secure a shot at her TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Additionally, Eddie Edwards of The System will be taking on BDE in singles competition. Eric Young will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as he prepares to challenge Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship after he won a Number One Contenders Battle Royal on the May 14 episode of "Thursday Night Impact", and A.J. Francis will be performing for the Impact Zone.