Stephanie McMahon Says Her Oldest Daughter Considered WWE Career Before Vince Scandal

Vince McMahon's controversial exit from WWE and TKO was sparked by the allegations of sexual assault and trafficking of Janel Grant, but his alleged actions had an effect on a wide range of people. According to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, the controversy surrounding her father affected her daughter and a future in pro wrestling she contemplated.

"Aurora used to want to [get into pro wrestling], and she even got in the ring with Nattie, and she rolled around a little bit," Stephanie recalled during an episode of her "What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon" podcast. "But then, you know, everything kind of happened with my dad and me leaving and it was an awkward time, right in the time that she would've really been making her decision."

Stephanie then pointed out that her daughter could someday pivot back to pro wrestling someday, but right now, she has her mind set on getting her doctorate in physical therapy. "And she's grown up with all of our injuries, which is why – I think – she kind of has a proclivity towards it," she added, speculating where the second option came from. "She's been on the road and she's seen how everything operates; she's fascinated with sports injuries, like, fascinated with it! ... It's kind of a calling for her; but that's not to say she couldn't do both! I mean, she'd be such a natural."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.