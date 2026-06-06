Raquel Rodriguez Wins QOTR Four-Way On WWE SmackDown, Kiana James Turns On Giulia

Raquel Rodriguez is going on to face IYO SKY in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament after defeating Bayley, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James on "WWE SmackDown." The drama wasn't just for the match, as James and Giulia officially broke up following the bout, due to James thinking her now-former friend cost her the match.

Bayley attempted to get a quick win with the Bayley-to-Belly on Jayne, but it didn't work so easily. Jayne, James, and Rodriguez battled on the outside, but it was Bayley who took Rodriguez out of the match for a few minutes after driving her shoulder-first into the steps. Jayne capitalized and she and Bayley briefly fought one-on-one before James got back in the mix.

Rodriguez got back into the match and hit a corkscrew splash on Bayley and James and tried to cover them both. She then threw Bayley into Jayne and hit them with a double chokeslam, but James flew over the top rope to break up the pin. James countered Rodriguez's choke slam, but couldn't dodge the clothesline. Bayley hit a top rope elbow drop to Jayne and James hit a standing moonsault to Bayley.

Jayne took out Giulia on the outside, and Giulia returned the favor when Jayne was pushing James' feet off the ropes during a pin. When James turned around, she thought it was Giulia to prevent her victory, and she was furious.

Bayley hit a Roseplant to James, and Jayne hit a Rolling Encore to Bayley, but Rodriguez hit a big boot on Jayne, followed by the Tejana Bomb to James for the victory. After the match, James pushed Giulia around and said she was sick of her, and they are done. Giulia attacked her former friend and beat her down, but James fled the ring after taking a dropkick.