AEW Collision Results 6/6 - Women's Tag Titles On The Line, Hazuki Vs. Persephone

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on June 6, 2026, coming to you from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH!

Last week on "Collision", Hazuki made her AEW debut and picked up a victory of Maya World. Her Owen Cup tournament opponent, Persephone was on commentary. Persephone has been cleared from the mist attack she received from Julia Hart and will face Hazuki tonight.

After lasting 5 minutes in the 5-Minute Tag Title Eliminator match last week, TayJay will get their title shot against Divine Dominion tonight.

Last week, The Dogs beat The Gunns. David Finlay used his shillelagh to help secure the victory. Tonight, the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson looks to get even against Clark Connors.

RUSH came up on the losing end in his match on "Dynamite" against MJF. Tonight, he seeks gold again when he, Dralistico, and Sammy Guevara challenge The Conglomeration for the Trios titles. There will be more trios action between Death Riders (Mox, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC) and Shane Taylor Promotions (The Infantry and Lee Moriarty). STP attacked Mox on commentary leading to a big brawl at the end of "Collision".