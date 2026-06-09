WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Remembers Skipping A Taj Mahal Trip To Work Out

Kevin Nash loves to tell the tales on the road from back in the day, especially ones that describe the close friendship he has with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Of the many stories he has, one of them had to do with skipping out on a trip to the Taj Mahal in India to workout and quote a movie documentary appropriate toward their gym session. The two-time Hall of Famer recounts it on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"Everybody else went to the Taj Mahal. We're like, 'F*** that. We're training.' No, this is f**king shoot," the former multi-time WWE and WCW Heavyweight Champion said. "No, me and Paul, we f**king trained, and all we're doing is quoting different lines from 'Pumping Iron.'"

Furthermore, Nash mentioned how excited his wife was to see what her husband had filmed while on his trip in India, only to find out that he did not record the Taj Mahal in its beauty, but another gym session with "The Game." Speaking of travel, later on in the episode, "Big Daddy Cool" revealed he has an upcoming trip to Japan planned, and how excited he is to take it. But sadly, he and Triple H won't be on this trip together, nor will the two Hall of Famers be working out together in a Japanese gym quoting "Pumping Iron."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.