WWE Shareholder Trial Cancelled

Vince McMahon has one less legal worry, as it appears a settlement will soon be presented to WWE shareholders, keeping him and other executives from having to testify about the sale that formed TKO Group Holdings.

According to POST Wrestling, the upcoming trial between WWE shareholders and company executives has been canceled, as confirmed by Court Administrator for the Delaware Court of Chancery Tamara Burton. The trial had been set to start this week, to determine whether or not WWE was undervalued when sold to Endeavor and UFC, which formed TKO Group Holdings. McMahon, Nick Khan, and other WWE executives had been set to testify in the trial. According to POST's Brandon Thurston, both sides have come to an agreement, and a settlement will be presented to the court for approval.

There is no word on what form the settlement could take, but the development prevents Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, Ari Emanuel, and other Endeavor executives from having to take the stand. Shareholders allege that Endeavor had promised help with Vince McMahon's legal troubles, as well as continued support and employment, to get a favorable price for the company, in breach of shareholders' best interest. McMahon's case for sex trafficking, abuse, and harassment is still ongoing, and despite the alleged favorable treatment, he stepped down from the company in 2024 amidst the investigation. McMahon was accused of using company funds to hush-money payments to victims of his alleged abuse and harassment by former WWE employee Janel Grant.