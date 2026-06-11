AEW's Anthony Bowens Recalls Having Seizure After Taking Tag Team Finisher In WWE NXT

Like many wrestlers who try to break through in the business, Anthony Bowens landed himself some work as an enhancement talent for WWE early on in his career. However, the sole match that Bowens had under the WWE umbrella ended in very scary circumstances.

On the December 21, 2016 episode of "WWE NXT," Bowens teamed up with Jonathan Ortagun as they attempted to halt the runaway train that was The Authors of Pain. The match was only 75 seconds long, primarily because Bowens legitimately had a seizure in the ring after Ortagun was powerbombed on to his head, knocking him out cold. Despite getting a bad concussion, Bowens recalls that day quite well, and during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez where he was asked what the scariest bump of his career was, Bowens already knew what his answer would be.

"I remember taking the powerbomb and then I remember the guy coming down, and this it was just lights out. I was completely unconscious. I had that little seizure, and then I woke up in their finish, and thankfully Eddie who was the referee stopped the match. Then I blacked out again on the floor and then woke up to the doctors around me. So I wouldn't call that painful, I would say that was definitely the scariest [bump]."

Fortunately, Bowens was able to get back in the ring fairly quickly after his appearance on "NXT," wrestling the likes of Drew Galloway (now Drew McIntyre in WWE), Brian Cage, and Sonjay Dutt in the first half of 2017. He was reportedly set to join WWE on a full-time basis in 2017 but nothing ever materialized, and he was eventually picked up by AEW in 2020, and as we know by now, the rest is history.

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