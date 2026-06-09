WWE NXT Results 6/9 - Women's North American Title Match, Mr. NXT Pageant & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 9, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tatum Paxley will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against her friend Lizzy Rain on the May 19 episode of "NXT" as she defends against Zaria. Moments after Zaria defeated Rain in singles competition during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Paxley agreed to grant Zaria the title shot she's been after as a means of saving Rain from a post-match F5 that Zaria had landed on her.

The inaugural Mr. NXT Pageant is set to be held tonight, with "SmackDown" star Kit Wilson, reigning EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, and comedian Matt Mathews announced to be the judges via Robert Stone in a video posted to his X page. With Shiloh Hill being hard at work campaigning and petitioning to become Mr. NXT over the course of the last few weeks, he's encountered Tristian Angels a handful of times as Angels has made it clear to Hill that he doesn't think he's poised rough to carry the title of Mr. NXT.

Mason Rook will be colliding with Naraku in a Number One Contenders match for the NXT Championship while Kendal Grey goes head-to-head with Kelani Jordan in a Number One Contenders match for the NXT Women's Championship match. With Grey and Jordan having gotten into a verbal confrontation with one another and NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice as to who they believe should be Vice's next challenger last Tuesday, Rook has been looking for a shot of his own at the NXT Championship while Naraku has promised to protect D'Angelo and his NXT Championship.

Additionally, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno will be taking on "SmackDown" stars Nathan Frazer and Axiom after Moreno emerged victorious against Frazer in a First Round Match for a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament on the May 26 episode of "NXT".