AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10 - Continental Title On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Summer Blockbuster on June 10, 2026, coming to you live from The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will be putting the Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24 as he defends against Shane Taylor Promotions leader Shane Taylor. Taylor's stablemates Lee Moriarty, Capt. Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo came up short to Moxley and his stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and PAC in a trios match on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision".

Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue will be squaring off against Japanese freelance star Sareee in a quarterfinals Match for the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. The winner of tonight's match will face Athena in the semifinals, while Mercedes Mone and World Wonder Ring Stardom's Hazuki will be facing one another in the semifinals on the other side of the bracket.

The 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament is also set to continue tonight, as Swerve Strickland will be going head-to-head with Brody King in a semifinals match. With the two men having a storied history with one another, Strickland defeated Bandido in the quarterfinals to advance at Double or Nothing while King emerged victorious against Claudio Castagnoli during the May 27 "Dynamite" and "Collision" television special.

Additionally, The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo will be going one-on-one with The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy.

We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Tony Schiavone introduces Tommaso Ciampa and he makes his way to the ring.