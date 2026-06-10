AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10 - Continental Title On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Summer Blockbuster on June 10, 2026, coming to you live from The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!
Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will be putting the Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24 as he defends against Shane Taylor Promotions leader Shane Taylor. Taylor's stablemates Lee Moriarty, Capt. Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo came up short to Moxley and his stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and PAC in a trios match on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision".
Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue will be squaring off against Japanese freelance star Sareee in a quarterfinals Match for the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. The winner of tonight's match will face Athena in the semifinals, while Mercedes Mone and World Wonder Ring Stardom's Hazuki will be facing one another in the semifinals on the other side of the bracket.
The 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament is also set to continue tonight, as Swerve Strickland will be going head-to-head with Brody King in a semifinals match. With the two men having a storied history with one another, Strickland defeated Bandido in the quarterfinals to advance at Double or Nothing while King emerged victorious against Claudio Castagnoli during the May 27 "Dynamite" and "Collision" television special.
Additionally, The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo will be going one-on-one with The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy.
We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Tony Schiavone introduces Tommaso Ciampa and he makes his way to the ring.
Tommaso Ciampa and Jericho Come Face-To-Face With One Another In The Ring
Schiavone looks to speak, but Ciampa cuts him off and says he's not paid by the hour. He demands that Schiavone repeat what he said on Saturday's episode of "Collision" and admit he's better than Jericho. While Schiavone initially refuses to say it, he eventually gives in when Ciampa threatens to attack him.
Jericho's music hits and he makes his way out. Ciampa yells for Jericho's music to be cut off, but it continues to play for a few more seconds before Ciampa says it's about time that they meet one another. He asks Jericho what he has to say, and Jericho asks what he has to do to fight someone in AEW who isn't bald.
Jericho introduces himself to Ciampa, but Ciampa mocks him and says he knows who Jericho is. He says he's known Jericho his entire career, then introduces himself by leaving Jericho laid out a couple of weeks ago. Jericho calls Ciampa "Tommy", but Ciampa becomes very upset as Jericho explains that "Tommy" is easier to print on a shirt. Ciampa says that not even his mother calls him Tommy, but Jericho asks Ciampa why he hates him and says his List of 1,004 Reasons didn't really clarify anything for him.
Ciampa says this is all a joke to Jericho, but Jericho says it's not a joke at all. He says Ciampa hates him because he isn't Jericho, then says that's made Ciampa a very angry man and suggests he changes his attitude towards him.
The two men begin brawling with one another, but officials and security guards run out to the ring to separate the two men. Jericho breaks free and rains down right hands on Ciampa's spine. They manage to break free and brawl on the entrance ramp, but security and officials break them apart once again.
Jon Moxley then makes his way to the ring. Shane Taylor follows.
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shane Taylor for the Continental Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. They stare one another down and exchange right hands with one another, but Moxley sends Taylor crashing out of the ring and delivers a dive to him through the middle rope to level him on the outside.
Taylor rocks Moxley with a right hand and sends him crashing over the barricade near the timekeeper's area and onto the table. The two men then exchange more right hands with one another, but Moxley rakes Taylor's eyes. Taylor responds by chokeslamming Moxley through the timekeeper's table.
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