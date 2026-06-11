Janel Grant's Suit Against Vince McMahon & WWE Likely Moving To Private Arbitration

Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, and WWE have filed a joint motion to move the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Grant against McMahon and WWE into private arbitration.

On Thursday, the joint notice was filed on behalf of all parties litigating, moving to push the suit into private arbitration. The filing stated that "They seek this relief in good faith, to avoid unnecessarily consuming the Court's and the parties' resources."

The filing asks that the Court temporarily adjourns the June 16 hearing to litigate the motions to compel arbitration and the motion for discovery, proposing that a joint status report shall be filed within 21 days.

The judge has yet to make an order on the motion.

Grant first filed her lawsuit in January 2024, alleging that during her time working with the company under McMahon, she was subjected to sexual abuse and trafficking at the hands of the Executive Chairman.

Throughout the litigation process a number of talent and executives have been implicated as being a part of this alleged web of trafficking, with Brock Lesnar identified as one such employee to have allegedly received sexual content produced by Grant at the behest of McMahon. John Laurinaitis was initially a defendant in the suit, alleged to have participated in sexual assault alongside McMahon.

He was waived as a defendant as part of an agreement to provide evidence, having made a confidential agreement with Grant.

As of recently, Grant's side had been pushing for the court to enter the discovery process. McMahon's side have consistently denied all allegations and pushed for private arbitration, which they say is stipulated by a non-disclosure agreement signed by Grant — an agreement her side had been arguing was signed under duress, thus falling void.